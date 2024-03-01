Roth Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gogo in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.56 million. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. Gogo’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Gogo has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

In other news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

