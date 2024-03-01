Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $41.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

Get Flywire alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLYW

Flywire Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. Flywire has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares in the company, valued at $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares in the company, valued at $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.