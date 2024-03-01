Royal Bank of Canada Raises TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $17.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $13.33 on Thursday. TaskUs has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,182,000. Think Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 537,621 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after buying an additional 378,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

