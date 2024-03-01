Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $117.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ETR. Bank of America raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.73.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.57 on Monday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $127,675,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

