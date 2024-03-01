Royal Bank of Canada Trims Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price to $25.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CWEN opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

