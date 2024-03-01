Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Ryder Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
In other Ryder Capital news, insider David Bottomley bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($32,679.74). 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
