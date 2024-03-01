Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

