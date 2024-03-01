Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 451,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after acquiring an additional 169,153 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 200,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

