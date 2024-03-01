Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 200,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,875 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 358,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 260,569 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 100,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.