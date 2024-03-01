SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.90 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

