Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 130.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Scholastic worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $39.44 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

