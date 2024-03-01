Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 14,639 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of BOK Financial worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Citigroup began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

BOKF opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

