Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,129,606 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,959,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129,606 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Full Truck Alliance worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YMM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

