Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 42,455 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $25,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $166.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.52. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $171.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

