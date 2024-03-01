Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 470,886 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2,618.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,886 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Darling Ingredients worth $25,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $247,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $500,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.5% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

