Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 593,214 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3,469.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,214 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $20,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

