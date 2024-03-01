Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 9,898 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1,043.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,691.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,423.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,148.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.