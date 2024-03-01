Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 280,392 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 84,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,788,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

