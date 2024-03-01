Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 43,910 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $21,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.