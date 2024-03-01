Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 593,214 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3,469.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,214 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $20,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $34.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

