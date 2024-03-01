Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 61,259 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Wynn Resorts worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,397.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

