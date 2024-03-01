Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 181,247 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $24,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $148.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.