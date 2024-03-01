Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $19.84 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 111.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,075 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCEP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

