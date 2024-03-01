Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $21.08 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,042 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $21,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after buying an additional 1,371,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 347,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,626. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

