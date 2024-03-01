Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $21.43 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 694.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,557 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Avery Dennison worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 43.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,026,000 after buying an additional 307,325 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $216.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $217.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

