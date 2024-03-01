Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $21.43 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 694.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,557 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Avery Dennison worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 736.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125,691 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 41.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $216.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $217.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

