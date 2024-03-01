Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $22.17 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,233 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 144,236 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

