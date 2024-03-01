Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 256.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129,606 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Full Truck Alliance worth $20,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YMM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $6.60 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

