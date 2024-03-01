Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 560,794 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,794 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of AGNC Investment worth $28,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,644,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,739,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AGNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 956.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

