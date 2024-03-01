Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,597 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of East West Bancorp worth $23,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

EWBC stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Read Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.