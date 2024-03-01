Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2,094.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $938.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $955.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $834.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.