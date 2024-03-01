Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 292,117 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,117 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $26.03 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

