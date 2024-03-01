Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 64,816 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,816 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $19,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $256.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.58 and its 200 day moving average is $182.97. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $114.64 and a twelve month high of $257.36.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

