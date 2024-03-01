Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 64,816 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,816 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $19,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 383.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 15.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Spotify Technology by 49.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 598,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $256.39 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $114.64 and a 52 week high of $257.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

