Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. Schrödinger has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

