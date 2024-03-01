Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHZ opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.