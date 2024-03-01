Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,417,000. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

