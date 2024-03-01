Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

