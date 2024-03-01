Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 299,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Scorpio Tankers worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE STNG opened at $67.15 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.