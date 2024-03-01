SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

See Also

