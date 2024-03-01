Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$13.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SES. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.88.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of SES opened at C$11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.58. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$11.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.