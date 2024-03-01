SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.72

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.72 and last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 36581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,524 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 106,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

