Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. Semtech has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Semtech by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

