Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Amin Sabzivand Sells 1,400 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Amin Sabzivand sold 100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Amin Sabzivand sold 102 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,398 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $54,522.00.

Sezzle Trading Down 10.8 %

Sezzle stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $267.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

About Sezzle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sezzle Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEZL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.