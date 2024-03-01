Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,303 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Shake Shack worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,816.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 76,147 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

SHAK stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $603,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 520,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,334.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $603,882.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 520,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,075 shares of company stock worth $5,941,951. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

