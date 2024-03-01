Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 220.73% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday.
Shattuck Labs Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Shattuck Labs
In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 143,332 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
