Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Purchases £455,803.44 in Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.63) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($578,137.29).

Shell Trading Down 0.1 %

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,457 ($31.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,482.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,537.66. The company has a market capitalization of £158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29. Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,801 ($35.53).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,844.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.05) to GBX 2,950 ($37.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,943.67 ($37.34).

View Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.