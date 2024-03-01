Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.96 and a 200-day moving average of $185.66. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.72 and a beta of 1.42. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

