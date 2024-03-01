Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 187.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

