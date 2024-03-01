Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

